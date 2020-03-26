Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban says prisoner release by Afghan government to start by end of March

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 01:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 01:48 IST
Taliban says prisoner release by Afghan government to start by end of March

The Afghan government said on Wednesday that it would free 100 Taliban detainees on humanitarian grounds at the end of March, raising uncertainty about the fate of a prisoner release deal with the insurgents, who have demanded that 5,000 detainees be freed. The deal announced earlier in the day by the Taliban would have removed a major hurdle to the convening of peace talks between the sides as part of a U.S.-brokered process aimed at ending America's longest war and bringing peace to Afghanistan.

But the announcement by Ashraf Ghani's government cast fresh doubt on the prospects for the deal, as well as the stalled U.S. peace effort. "Subject to further discussions" 100 prisoners would be freed "on humanitarian grounds – including health, age and vulnerability to #COVID19 – by March 31 after guarantees by the Taliban and the prisoners that they will not re-enter the fight," Ghani's National Security Council said on Twitter, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

That number is far less than the 1,500 prisoners that Ghani recently agreed to release. The Taliban have demanded that 5,000 detainees must be freed all at once as a pre-condition to peace talks, while the Afghan government is seeking a phased and conditional release.

A deal the insurgents signed with the United States in Doha last month for a U.S. troop withdrawal specified the freeing of up to 5,000 prisoners by March 10. Kabul was not a party to the Doha accord, which also requires the Taliban to free up to 1,000 prisoners.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said in a tweet that the sides had agreed "that the release of the prisoners will practically start by the end of March." U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said on Twitter that the deal was "a positive development. Technical meetings will continue to make sure the process goes smoothly."

The deal was struck in a virtual meeting between Taliban and government officials held over Skype because of travel restrictions due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Also online were American and Qatari officials and members of the International Red Cross, Shaheen said, adding that the Taliban would send a team to the government detention center in Bagram where many of its prisoners are held.

The prisoner impasse has threatened to derail a carefully negotiated peace process outlined in the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha on Feb. 29. The process is also threatened by a dispute between Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the country's former chief executive, who both claimed the presidency following a disputed September election marred by allegations of widespread fraud.

Their feud has hampered the naming of a team that could hold talks with the Taliban. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to mediate between the two to create an "inclusive" government during a day-long visit to Kabul on Monday, and announced a $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to the country, which he said could be reversed.

In an apparent response to Pompeo's move, Ghani's office said on Wednesday he had instructed the defense, interior and finance ministries to cut spending "in the security and defense sector" next year by $1 billion. Pompeo told a State Department news conference in Washington that his mission to Kabul was "very frustrating." He said he was unaware of Ghani's directive.

The United States would continue "to try and convince all the parties, the Taliban included, that it's time for peace and reconciliation," Pompeo said, adding that he was optimistic that peace talks would be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

UK government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson for coronavirus patients

The British government has ordered 10,000 medical ventilators designed at breakneck speed by vacuum cleaner-maker Dyson, billionaire founder James Dyson said in an email to staff on Wednesday, as the country tries to boost the number of ven...

EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon orders halt overseas movement for U.S. military over coronavirus

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has issued a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting travel and movement abroad for up to 60 days in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus through the ranks, the Pentagon chief told Reuters o...

Reports: Jets sign LB Onwuasor to one-year deal

The New York Jets agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported. Onwuasor, 27, joins C.J. Mosley as the second former Baltimore Ravens linebacker signed by the Jets this offsea...

Babcock says to design and build thousands of ventilators for UK

British engineer Babcock International said on Wednesday it had joined forces with a leading medical equipment company to design and supply thousands of critical care ventilators to Britains publicly funded health service. Babcock has joine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020