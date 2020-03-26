Left Menu
Yemen's Houthi leader says Saudi-led coalition support for ceasefire is welcomed

A leader of the Iran-aligned Yemen's Houthi movement said on Wednesday that the Saudi-led coalition announcing its support for a ceasefire is welcomed and they are waiting for it to be applied practically, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a tweet.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen had said earlier that it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the United Nations Secretary-General's call for a ceasefire in Yemen to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.

