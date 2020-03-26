Yemen's Houthi leader says Saudi-led coalition support for ceasefire is welcomed
A leader of the Iran-aligned Yemen's Houthi movement said on Wednesday that the Saudi-led coalition announcing its support for a ceasefire is welcomed and they are waiting for it to be applied practically, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a tweet.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen had said earlier that it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the United Nations Secretary-General's call for a ceasefire in Yemen to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Houthi
- Iran
- Saudi
- United Nations
