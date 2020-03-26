Riot Games donates $1.5M to L.A.'s coronavirus relief fund

Riot Games and co-founders Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill are donating $1.5 million to the city of Los Angeles' fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that the maker of League of Legends was contributing $800,000, but the Los Angeles-based company later clarified that Riot Games is giving $500,000, with Beck and Merrill each giving the same amount.

"We are blessed here in L.A. to have industries that not only fuel our city but our country and our world's economy," Garcetti said in a video press conference. "Gaming is one of those industries, and one of the leaders in that space is Riot Games." Riot Games is earmarking $400,000 for the Los Angeles Food Bank and $200,000 for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. The remainder of the money will be split among local non-profits, according to multiple media reports.

Garcetti also praised the company for maintaining work for its employees during the California stay-at-home edict. "Knowing this is a moment of strain for working families across our region, Riot Games is committed to doing right by its workforce," the mayor said.

Riot Games said in a statement, "Los Angeles has always been Riot's home and Angelenos are an irreplaceable part of our success. We want to do what we can to give back to our community during this difficult time. As a global company, we will also continue to evaluate how we can help battle this crisis on a global scale." League of Legends' major esports circuits all shut down temporarily as the COVID-19 outbreak spread. However, when League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) resumed play Wednesday, all four of the top leagues South Korea, China, Europe, and North America were back in action with online matches.

