Pak president urges religious scholars to stop congregational prayers to stem coronavirus spread

  PTI
  Islamabad
  Updated: 26-03-2020 14:41 IST
  Created: 26-03-2020 13:38 IST
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has urged religious scholars to stop all congregational prayers to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 1,100 people in the country. The move came following a 'fatwa' (edict) issued on Wednesday by the Grand Imam Shaikh of Jamia Al Azhar and the Supreme Council in Egypt, saying that head of the state is empowered to stop collective prayers in the current situation. Soon after the 'fatwa' was issued, President Alvi on Wednesday approached religious leaders for guidance and said they should act as per the principles of Islam from Quran and Sunnah, The News reported.

Urging the scholars to halt all congregational prayers, he cited the examples of the other Islamic nations, which have already taken the step. "Countries that have stopped congregational prayers are UAE, Saudi, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt," Alvi said. The "government of a country can impose a ban on congregational prayers, including regular and Friday prayers, and halt gatherings across the country," read the fatwa.

It urged elderly people to stay indoors and not partake in prayers as "these gatherings are a reason for the spread of the virus". The fatwa also quoted the 'hadith' (sayings of the Prophet), where it stated that during natural calamities, Muslims should pray inside their homes.

"The coronavirus is more dangerous than rain, therefore, a ban can be placed on congregational prayers," the 'fatwa' read. Pakistan has been facing a rapid rise in the coronavirus cases, with the tally shooting past 1,100 on Thursday.

In several Arab countries, the 'azaan' (call for prayer) has been amended and now it urges people to pray in their homes. Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, a prominent Pakistani Muslim scholar and the chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has, however, rejected the fatwa, saying that mosques will remain open and prayers in the congregation will be continued.

He was joined by several other clerics who have been resisting efforts to ban congregations, saying it poses a threat to the community.

