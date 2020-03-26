Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 15 killed in multi-car crash after curfew in Egypt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:43 IST
At least 15 killed in multi-car crash after curfew in Egypt

A trailer-truck smashed into multiple cars stopped on a freeway, killing 15 people and injuring a dozen in Egypt's capital late Wednesday, authorities and state media reported. The deadly collision occurred a few hours after Egypt's nighttime curfew took effect to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After 7 pm, public transport shuts down and people are forbidden from entering the streets unless they have an exemption.

Authorities said a string of microbuses, trucks and cars were lined up at a checkpoint on a road from southern Egypt into central Cairo waiting for officers to approve their curfew exemptions. The truck loaded with construction materials plowed into the cluster of vehicles at high speed, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper said. Officials were still investigating to determine what happened. The injured were taken to El Saff Central Hospital in the province of Giza for treatment.

About 8,000 people die from traffic accidents each year in Egypt, where roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws rarely enforced. The accident happened on a stretch of the capital's ring road known for hairpin turns and speeding traffic. In its most aggressive response yet to the coronavirus pandemic, Egypt imposed an 11-hour nightly curfew for its 100 million people. The health ministry reported more than 50 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 456, including 22 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy blames China for endangering world with coronavirus

The U.S. ambassador to London has said China had endangered the world by suppressing information about the coronavirus outbreak thus allowing it to spread far beyond the Communist republics borders.First it tried to suppress the news, Ambas...

M&M to make ventilators for just Rs 7,500

New Delhi, Mar 26 PTI&#160; Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday said it expects to come up with a sophisticated ventilator at just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh, as it seeks to assist in combating coronavirus pandemic. The com...

Govt classifies media work as essential service during COVID-19 lockdown

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, says the governments classification of media work as an essential service during the COVID-19 national state of disaster and lockdown is a measure to ensure South Africans and the international c...

Vietnam quarantines tens of thousands in camps amid vigorous attack on coronavirus

Vietnam has sent tens of thousands of people to quarantine camps as waves of overseas citizens return home to escape a coronavirus pandemic spreading in Europe and the United States.Even though Vietnam is one of Southeast Asias poorer natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020