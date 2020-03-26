Left Menu
Development News Edition

China cancels UN Security Council meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:11 IST
China cancels UN Security Council meeting

China has cancelled a UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Thursday in coronavirus-stricken New York as it seeks to encourage "votes by writing" while the pandemic rages on, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The Security Council, currently chaired by China, has not met since March 12 due to the outbreak and is deeply divided over a proposed declaration on the crisis and holding "virtual" meetings to vote on resolutions.

Council votes are usually taken by a show of hands in the same room, allowing for last minute negotiations between members. Thursday's meeting was due to renew the mandate of UN experts responsible for sanctions imposed on North Korea and extend the peace mission in Somalia.

The votes would be postponed, according to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not shuttered the organization's headquarters in New York, but the city itself is under a stay-at-home order issued by the state's governor.

New York state is the epicentre of America's pandemic, with more than 30,000 declared cases. Many members have said that a "mixed process" -- using videos to present their positions and sending statements by email ahead of a vote -- was in the process of being finalised.

Russia, a veto-wielding permanent member, has so far refused to entertain the idea of virtual votes, and has demanded that the council meet physically if a vote is needed. The council met for the first time in its history via videoconference on Tuesday for informal talks on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Similar discussions on Libya, Syria and Afghanistan are scheduled for later on, diplomats told AFP, but the media will not be given access. When asked why, Chinese spokesperson Han Xu said "the system is not accessible to media and the public as a limited number of people can be online at the same time".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

WFI keeps comeback door open for Nar Singh

If Nar Singh Pancham Yadav is aiming for a comeback and wants to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India WFI will not stop the tainted grappler, whose four-year ban ends in July this year. If the Olympic Games s we...

Delhi HC denies bail to woman who threatened differently-abled man

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from a bedridden differently-abled man and threatened to kill him and kidnap his school-going daughters, noting that the allegations a...

COVID-19: Helpline for children suffering from stress due to

Amid concerns that children might suffer from depression due to the ongoing lockdown, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights WBCPCR has launched a helpline number through which psychiatrists and paediatricians would provi...

Raveena Tandon urges people to stay indoors, shares video message

Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a video message on social media urging everyone to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The 45-year-old star, took to her Insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020