US asks its citizens stranded in India to be ready with required documents for evacuation

The United States Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday issued a statement asking American citizens stranded in India to keep their travel documents ready for their evacuation due to nationwide lockdown. India is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus as according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases.

The Embassy tweeted, "We urge U.S. citizens to secure and keep your travel documents ready, as flights may be announced on short notice." The Press Release from the Embassy said, "As we continue our efforts to work with the U.S. Department of State and airline companies to arrange flights from India to the United States for U.S. citizens, we urge U.S. citizens to secure and keep your travel documents ready, as flights may be announced on short notice. A valid U.S. passport and Indian visa are generally required for travel, so please check to ensure that your's are still current."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.(ANI)

