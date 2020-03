BRIEF-Houston Mayor Turner Says City Has Enough Supplies To Administer Covid-19 Testing Sites Through Saturday

* HOUSTON MAYOR SYLVESTER TURNER SAYS CITY HAS ENOUGH SUPPLIES TO ADMINISTER COVID-19 TESTING SITES THROUGH SATURDAY

* TURNER SAYS HOUSTON SHOULD RECEIVE 5,000 COVID-19 TESTS BY FRIDAY * TURNER SAYS HOUSTON'S BUTLER TEST SITE HAS TESTED MORE THAN 11,000 PEOPLE FOR COVID-19

* TURNER SAYS EXPECTS HOUSTON CASES OF COVID-19 TO RISE AS MORE TESTS ADMINISTERED * TURNER SAYS HOUSTON HAVING TO BID ON PRIVATE MARKET FOR N95 MASKS, BUT HAVING TROUBLE OUTBIDDING OTHER MUNICIPALITIES

* TURNER SAYS CITY PULLING $5 MILLION FROM ITS ECONOMIC STABILIZATION FUND TO BUY MORE MASKS, PAY FOR CITY EMPLOYEES TO BE QUARANTINED IN HOTELS IF NEEDED * TURNER SAYS HOUSTON TO COORDINATE MENTAL HEALTH CARE FOR FAMILIES, OTHERS STUCK AT HOME DURING COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* THERE IS CAPACITY AT HOUSTON-AREA HOSPITALS, CITY OFFICIALS SAY * TURNER SAYS WORKING HARD TO MAKE SURE HOUSTON'S HOSPITALS DO NOT EXCEED CAPACITY

* TURNER SAYS PRICES FOR N95 MASKS ON PRIVATE MARKETPLACE HAVE JUMPED FROM $4/MASK TWO DAYS AGO TO $5.65/MASK ON THURSDAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

