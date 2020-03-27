Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Liquid, 100 Thieves start fast in ESL NA Season 11

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 05:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 05:48 IST
Team Liquid, 100 Thieves start fast in ESL NA Season 11

The North American portion of the ESL Pro League Season 11 got underway Thursday, and 100 Thieves and Team Liquid wasted little time in jumping to the top of the standings. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament into an online-only format, and organizers split the event into European and North American divisions, with each division crowning its own champion.

On Thursday, 100 Thieves got things started with a 2-1 win over Swole Patrol, winning 16-5 on Vertigo and 16-13 on Inferno after losing 19-16 in overtime on Train to open the match. In the second match, Team Liquid topped MIBR 16-7 on Overpass and 16-2 on Dust II.

Swole will face Team Liquid on Friday before Evil Geniuses makes their tournament debut against 100 Thieves. FURIA Esports, the final North American team competing, open play Sunday against Team Liquid. Pool play will run through April 3, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The playoffs were originally scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

The winner takes home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool. ESL Pro League Season 11: North America remaining Week 1 schedule

Friday Swole Patrol vs. Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves Saturday

Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves Sunday

Team Liquid vs. FURIA Esports ESL Pro League Season 11: North America payout structure

1st: $75,000 2nd: $30,000

3rd: $18,000 4th: $13,000

5th: $5,000 6th: $3,000

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House leaders determined to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill

Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives are determined to pass a 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Friday, or at the very latest on Saturday, hoping to provide the quickest help possible as deaths mount and the economy reels. On ...

Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemens Houthis towards civilian targets in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early Friday, citing the coalition spokesman Colone...

Mainland China reports first local coronavirus transmission in 3 days

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus infection in three days, although cases involving travellers from overseas continued to dominate the total number of new cases. Chinas National Health Commission said on Frid...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise on bets of more stimulus as dollar rally fades

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020