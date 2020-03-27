Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Embassy in US to start free online yoga classes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 08:40 IST
Indian Embassy in US to start free online yoga classes

The Indian Embassy here has announced free online yoga classes for the millions of Americans to keep them "healthy" and "cheerful" while they are forced to stay indoors and work from home due to the fast spreading novel coronavirus that has taken the lives of more than 1,100 people. The free yoga class would be imparted daily from Monday to Friday at 5 pm. It would be streamed live through the Facebook page of the Indian Embassy.

“We are happy to announce the online Yoga classes during weekdays @ 5 PM EST, starting from Monday, March 30, 2020. The classes will be live streamed through the Embassy’s Facebook page," the embassy tweeted. "A good initiative by the Embassy to keep healthy and cheerful while working from home," Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the US, tweeted.

The online yoga teaching would be imparted by Moxraj, the teacher of Indian culture at the Indian Embassy. Such an announcement by the Indian Embassy comes days after the Harvard Medical School recommended yoga, meditation and controlled breathing to address anxiety issues related to the novel coronavirus.

"Regular meditation is very calming. Many apps teach simple forms of meditation, such as Headspace or Calm," wrote John Sharp, a board-certified psychiatrist on the faculty at Harvard Medical School and the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles. "Not a yoga person? No need to start now unless you'd like to try it. Sometimes trying new things and discovering new activities you can benefit from and enjoy can be a welcome, healthy distraction. Yoga Studio and Pocket Yoga are good apps to consider," he said.

In an email to her constituents, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also recommended Yoga, among other things, to stay calm and healthy. According to the CNN, the United States now has the highest number of known cases of the novel coronavirus in the world with more than 82,000 confirmed infections. The cases in the US have surpassed China and Italy. The total number of deaths in the US are at least 1,195.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, there are 531,860 confirmed cases across the world and 24,057 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper G-Eazy to provide free meals to kids in San Francisco for a month

To make sure kids on his home turf dont go hungry while sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rapper G-Eazy is providing free meals to children in San Francisco for a month. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old will be providing f...

Selena Gomez donates proceeds from 'Dance Again' merch to COVID relief fund

To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, singer Selena Gomez will donate part of the proceeds from her tour merchandise sales. For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the...

Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' health workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the incredible health workers for their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a mess...

David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Former football star David Beckham thanked the brave healthcare workers for working tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020