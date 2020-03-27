Left Menu
  Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 27-03-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 09:30 IST
Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single 'Unbroken'

U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britain's Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single "Unbroken" on Friday to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The prince turned up to watch the singer and the Invictus Games Choir record the track at London's Abbey Road Studios last month in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

"He was wonderful when he came to see us. He gave us all a big hug," said Caroline Beazley, a member of the choir who was shot while serving with Britain's armed forces in Belfast in 1994. "I was injured a number of years ago and I hid away for a long number of years for various reasons," she told Reuters.

"Being part of the choir for me ... It's about just being part of a group of people that kind of get you and understand you." Proceeds from the sale of the song, which was written by Bon Jovi, will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry's favourite causes.

The singer's parents both served in the U.S. Marine Corps while Harry served in the British military.

