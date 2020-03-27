Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. South Korea boy band BTS postpones U.S., Canada tour over coronavirus

South Korea's boy band BTS will postpone its North America tour that was scheduled to kick off in April due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, its management said on Friday. The seven-member K-pop hit group was scheduled to begin its tour of the United States and Canada on April 25 in Santa Clara, including stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington and Toronto, before wrapping up in Chicago in June. Spotify launches music relief project to help artists

Spotify Technology SA said on Wednesday it had launched a COVID-19 music relief project to raise funds for musicians as the coronavirus pandemic grounds life to a halt in most countries, while taking a toll on the economy. The music streaming platform, which had about 124 million paid subscribers, also partnered with non-profit organizations such as MusiCares and Help Musicians, a UK-based charity for musicians, it said in a statement. Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine records song to beat coronavirus

A Ugandan musician and political challenger to the country's aging leader released a song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUHrck2g7Ic&feature=youtu.be on Wednesday to help efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus in the east African nation. In the song, 38 year-old Robert Kyagulanyi, who also goes by his stage name Bobi Wine, and fellow artist Nubian Li, croon to a tune laced with East Africa's signature rhumba melodies about the importance of personal hygiene. The show won't go on: Tony Awards for Broadway theater postponed indefinitely

The annual Tony Awards ceremony celebrating the best in Broadway theater was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday, the latest big cultural event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards ceremony had been scheduled to take place in New York City on June 7 and was to have been aired on CBS. Harry and Meghan move to Los Angeles, Britain's Sun newspaper says

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have left Canada and moved to Los Angeles, where they plan to make a permanent home after stepping back from their royal duties, Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Thursday. The Sun said the couple took a private flight to Los Angeles but did not say when. Last week, the United States and Canada agreed to close their border to non-essential travel to ease the strain on health systems caused by the coronavirus. Television audiences surge to 12-month highs as coronavirus keeps Americans home

From family drama "This Is Us" to crime series "NCIS," audiences are flocking to television shows in numbers unseen for up to a year as coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing keeps millions of Americans at home. Police action series "NCIS" scored its biggest audience since February 2019 on Tuesday night, attracting some 13.08 million viewers - a 22% increase over its last original broadcast on March 10, CBS said on Wednesday. Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline coronavirus benefit TV special

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw will headline a benefit concert on Sunday, playing from their homes, to raise money to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Fox television said on Wednesday. The one-hour special, to be hosted by Elton John and broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, is the first major nationwide event in the United States to harness celebrity power to help those affected by the disease. Coronavirus strands Peruvian singer in Finnish Arctic

When Peruvian musician Victor Alarcon set out on his dream trip to shoot a music video in the Finnish Arctic for his single called 'Aurora Boreal' (Northern Lights), he did not expect the coronavirus outbreak to leave him stranded there for a month. Alarcon got to make the video of him singing and playing his guitar under the Northern Lights, but he is now having to live on a credit card, hoping his rebooked flight home to Duesseldorf, Germany, next week will not get canceled again. Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single 'Unbroken'

U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britain's Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single "Unbroken" on Friday to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The prince turned up to watch the singer and the Invictus Games Choir record the track at London's Abbey Road Studios last month in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

