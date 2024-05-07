Left Menu

Modi Created 22 Billionaires, INDIA Bloc Will Make Millions 'Lakhpati': Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:17 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Gandhi promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.

Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

The former Congress president said, ''PM wants to handover tribals' 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women.'' He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.

