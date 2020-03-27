Lebanon appoints DF King Ltd. to assist in identifying Eurobond holders -statement

Lebanon has appointed DF King Limited, an Orient Capital Company, to assist with the identification of "beneficial owners" of Lebanon's Eurobonds as part of its debt restructuring, a finance ministry statement said.

Lebanon said this month that it could not pay its foreign debt obligations and would enter into negotiations with creditors as part of debt restructuring.

