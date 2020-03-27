Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawaii telescope protesters leave camp due to virus concerns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Honolulu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:44 IST
Hawaii telescope protesters leave camp due to virus concerns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Hawaii island have pulled out of their camp due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The move came after more than eight months of nonviolent protests at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

Construction of one of the world's largest telescopes on Hawaii's tallest mountain, Mauna Kea, has been stalled by project opponents who say the telescope will desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. The large tents erected last year as a warehouse, kitchen, and instructional area were removed and protest supporters were asked to leave, protest leader Andre Perez said Wednesday.

"Because of the concern for human health and safety, we've decided to leave," Perez said. "We feel that there's no imminent threat from TMT, that's our assessment, and so human health and safety is paramount for us." Protesters posted videos on social media saying medical professionals advised them to reduce travel and "stay in our bubbles and remain home" until the coronavirus threat passes.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Protesters successfully blocked the access road for more than five months. Law enforcement officials arrested 39 protesters on July 17 for obstructing the road during nonviolent demonstrations but never made another attempt to clear the road.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim pledged in December there would be no police effort to remove protesters from the mountain and convinced telescope opponents to move tents and other equipment off the road. Construction has not advanced since then because protesters continued to camp near the road and hold demonstrations.

Perez does not expect the departure of protesters will prompt officials to restart the project in the near future, although no promises were made. "We have not gotten any pledges or any confirmation or agreement with them at all," Perez said.

He added: "We're confident that they're not going to move with TMT during this time of pandemic crisis.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Five of family test positive in West Bengal

West Bengal on Friday reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 including that of an infant, the highest number of confirmed cases on a single day in the state, pushing the total number of positive cases to 15. Of the five fresh cases which wer...

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with a very massive deployment of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reu...

FACTBOX-Stay at home? Big U.S. states split on coronavirus response

As U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus approached 1,300, many state governors have ordered residents to stay home to slow the diseases spread, while others have balked at such mandates - a patchwork approach that reflects the federalist ...

Mexican president's poll ratings hit record low in coronavirus crisis

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has fallen below 50 for the first time, hit by criticism of his response to the coronavirus crisis, public security concerns and a struggling economy, a daily tracking poll showed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020