Envy upset Cloud9 as Flashpoint Phase 2 opens

  • Updated: 28-03-2020 06:22 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 06:22 IST
Team Envy and Cloud9 experienced reversals in form Friday as the second phase of the Flashpoint 1 event began. Envy, which finished last in its group in Phase 1, posted a 2-1 win over Cloud9, which won its group in the previous phase.

All of the Friday action was in Group A, with HAVU Gaming blanking the Copenhagen Flames 2-0 in the day's other match. The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint 1 features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three. The second group phase is set to run through April 5. The playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000 while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

Envy jumped in front Friday with a 16-10 decision on Dust II, but Cloud9 rallied to take Overpass 16-7. Envy won the decisive map, Train, 16-8. HAVU got past the Flames in two tight games, 19-17 in overtime on Train, then 16-14 on Overpass.

On Tuesday, Copenhagen will meet Cloud9 in a losers-bracket matchup, and HAVU will clash with Envy for a spot in the Group A final. Group B will start Saturday, with Dignitas opposing Gen.G Esports, and MIBR taking on Orgless.

Group C kicks off Sunday, when MAD Lions will meet Chaos EC, and FunPlus Phoenix will square off with c0ntact Gaming. Flashpoint 1 standings, through Phase 1:

T1. MAD Lions, 75 points T1. MIBR, 75 points

T1. Cloud9, 75 points T4. HAVU Gaming, 50 points

T4. Chaos EC, 50 points T4. Orgless, 50 points

T7. c0ntact Gaming, 30 points T7. Gen.G Esports, 30 points

T7. Dignitas, 30 points T10. Copenhagen Flames, 15 points

T10. Team Envy, 15 points T10. FunPlus Phoenix, 15 points

--Field Level Media

