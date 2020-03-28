Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Choppy waters' await Navy as virus strikes aircraft carrier

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 13:19 IST
'Choppy waters' await Navy as virus strikes aircraft carrier
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Navy, the military service hit hardest by the coronavirus, scrambled to contain its first at-sea outbreak, with at least two dozen infected aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of 11 active aircraft carriers whose mission is central to the Pentagon's strategy for deterring war with China and Iran. The Roosevelt and its contingent of warplanes may be sidelined for days, sitting pier side in Guam as the entire crew more than 5,000 is tested. Navy leaders say the carrier could return to duty at any time if required, but the sudden setback is seen as a harbinger of more trouble to come.

"The Navy is headed into choppy waters in terms of readiness in the months ahead," says retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former ship commander who rose to become NATO's top commander in Europe. In Asia, a carrier presence is central to what the Pentagon has identified as a fundamental shift from fighting insurgent and extremist conflicts in the Middle East to a return to "great power competition." That means, principally, a bigger focus on China, including its militarization of disputed areas of the South China Sea.

The carrier, like other Navy ships, is vulnerable to infectious disease spread given its close quarters. The massive ship is more than 1,000 feet long; sailors are spread out across a labyrinth of decks linked by steep ladder-like stairs and narrow corridors. Enlisted sailors and officers have separate living quarters, but they routinely grab their food from crowded buffet lines and eat at tables joined end-to-end. Stavridis fears that berthing compartments, or sleeping quarters where a dozen sailors are often packed into spaces not much larger than an average kitchen, will become "birthing compartments" for the virus.

Although the Navy is much smaller than the Army, it accounts for at least one-third of all reported COVID-19 cases in the military. None has been reported among Navy submarine crews, which are widely deployed and include subs armed with long-range nuclear missiles on constant patrol. The US Pacific Fleet commander, Adm. John Aquilino, said in an Associated Press interview late Thursday that it's not clear how long the Roosevelt will be kept in Guam and that its schedule will be adjusted "as needed." He said no infected sailor is a "critical health risk" but some have been hospitalized.

"We're clearly interested in ensuring that the ship and the crew are healthy," said Aquilino, speaking from his Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, base. "But let there be no doubt the ship's ready to respond if needed." He said worried family members at home should know everything possible is being done for crew safety. Family members of Roosevelt sailors have been reaching out to each other on social media. Expressing shock and anxiety, they alternately worried about their family members on the ship and their children at home, sprinkling their posts with questions about local virus testing and memes about toilet paper shortages and pandemic fears.

Roosevelt had been in the South China Sea, and its most recent port visit had been at Vietnam's popular coastal city of Da Nang earlier this month. The carrier was engaged in an exercise with another U.S. warship in the Philippine Sea when it first detected a COVID-19 infection aboard, other officials said. Asked if the outbreak came as a surprise, Aquilino said, "We are operating in the area where the disease started. All the risks and the spread of this disease initiated in this theater.

So, if we were surprised, we'd be naive." Aquilino said procedures are in place to try to minimize any spread of the virus, "and based on the status of the entire Pacific fleet, I'm very happy with the commanding officers and the teams for taking this seriously." Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Friday that it would take 25 days to test all Roosevelt crew members, based on the ship's current testing capability, but that is being augmented urgently. Separately, in a telephone interview with a group of reporters from his office in the Pentagon, Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Friday he is "pretty confident" the entire crew will be tested in less than one week. Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt radio show, Modly said that in broad terms the Navy began thinking about global contingency plans in January, although infections have become pronounced only in recent weeks.

"I think we're doing okay," he said. "I think obviously, just like everybody else in this crisis, we're having to adjust a lot on the fly as we learn more about the virus and how it's behaving." As the most recognized symbol of American sea power, the Navy's carrier fleet has taken on a bigger role in the Middle East over the past year, returning to persistent patrols in the Persian Gulf as part of the Trump administration's strategy for deterring Iran from attacking the U.S. and allied interests in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany will not ease shutdown until at least April 20 - paper

Germany will not ease measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus before at least April 20, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff told a German newspaper. We are not talking about any easing before April 20, Helge Braun told Tagesspieg...

Taiwan foreign minister invites U.S. reporters expelled by China

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu extended a personal invitation on Saturday for three major U.S. newspapers to station on the island their China-based journalists whose expulsion Beijing has announced. China said on March 18 it was revokin...

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Crash Landing On You aired the final episode on February 16 but fans are still having a hard time getting over the BinJin couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin. Social media is flooded with posts about the stars and with thousands of requesting fo...

Ryan Gosling to star in space drama 'Project Hail Mary'

Actor Ryan Gosling will be venturing into the space genre once again with the upcoming film adaptation of author Andy Weirs book Project Hail Mary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM studio is in negotiations to pick up the project.Go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020