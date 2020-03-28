Coronavirus: Temples, churches in UAE hold online prayers to help people keep calm

With the suspension of religious services across the UAE due to the coronavirus outbreak, several temples, churches and Islamic centres in the country are using technology to connect to the people and help them remain calm in the time of pandemic, according to a media report. Measures adopted by different faith groups include virtual Islamic classes; live-streaming of masses by churches; webcasts of weekly satsangs by Hindu temple, Khaleej Times reported.

The Islamic Information Centre in Dubai is conducting two new courses via WhatsApp, which now has 166 attendees, said Rashid Al Junaibi, director of the centre. The centre had put all classes on hold until further notice as per the instructions by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. "We have also started a reading course in English and French languages via WhatsApp for over 269 of our students of 32 different nationalities to learn the book titled New Muslim Guide," he added. "Class quizzes are conducted online via webforms." Another community Islamic centre, Kalemah, is also conducting its weekly Islamic lectures and Arabic language classes using live broadcast app Mixlr.

The St Mary's Catholic Church in Dubai has been holding live-streaming of masses every day after places of worship temporarily shut as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We have dedicated priests each day who conduct online masses that are live-streamed every day at 6am, 6.45am, 12pm and 7pm. We feel good serving people and are glad we can conduct these masses online as something is better than doing nothing at all," Rev Father Lennie Connully, parish priest at the St Mary's Catholic Church, said.

"We feel encouraged when we see their appreciation messages online thanking us for conducting masses online. Also, it is a great way of bringing the family together as during this service online they come and maybe sit around a screen," he said. Rev Father Ninan Philip, vicar and president of St Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, said that although the gates of the church have been locked, prayers and services are being held throughout the day by the priests who reside within the church premises and special prayers are being recited for the victims of the epidemic.

"We have opened up an online portal on our official website and Facebook page to live stream the mass. These have been viewed by over 25,000 members from all across the globe, all of who attended the service with absolute reverence and devotion, and are blessed to partake in the fellowship and thanksgiving from their homes," he said. The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has been holding a webcast of weekly satsang sabha on Fridays 4pm to 5.30pm.

The website of the temple stated: "In light of the current global coronavirus pandemic, to assist with the government's efforts to contain the virus and support public health and safety, we have voluntarily suspended all assemblies at the BAPS Hindu Mandir until further notice. However, you can join our weekly prayers online at sabha.mandir.ae every Friday at 4pm. The pandemic has claimed over 27,000 lives globally and several cities around the world have been locked down to limit its spread.

