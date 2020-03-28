Left Menu
Six dead after taliban clash with Afghan police in Kandahar

Clashes occurred between the Afghan National Police and the Taliban radical group overnight Saturday in the Spin Buldak district of the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, Sputnik has learned from local sources.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], Mar 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Clashes occurred between the Afghan National Police and the Taliban radical group overnight Saturday in the Spin Buldak district of the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, Sputnik has learned from local sources.

A security source said the clashes took place in the Sargo area of Spin Buldak, leaving six Taliban killed and seven others injured.

According to a civilian source, four policemen were also injured in the clash. (Sputnik/ANI)

