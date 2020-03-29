Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quake shakes eastern Indonesia amid fears of coronavirus

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 29-03-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 01:23 IST
Quake shakes eastern Indonesia amid fears of coronavirus
Indonesia's national disaster agency says the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami. Image Credit: ANI

A strong inland and shallow earthquake hit late Saturday night causing people to panic in parts of Indonesia's Sulawesi island and run to the higher ground despite health officials asking for social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.8 quake just before midnight Saturday was centered 64 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Central Sulawesi province's Pendolo town, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Indonesia's national disaster agency says the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami. Still, many people in the provincial capital of Palu ran to higher ground. Many residents are haunted by the memory of a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the city two years ago that set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction in which wet soil is collapsed by the shaking.

Authorities have asked people to stay away from each other to slow the spread of coronavirus and stopped people as they ran. Two residents in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. "A strong earthquake had jolted Palu, but we were stopped when running out of the house for fear of being exposed to a coronavirus," said a resident identified as Ardy on Twitter. "Living in a disaster-prone area is awry," he said.

He said many people who run in panic did not heed authorities who appealed to return home until the situation return to normal an hour later. Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

The country's latest tally reported a total of 102 deaths from COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Rosneft halts work in Venezuela

Russian oil giant Rosneft announced Saturday it is halting its activities in Venezuela and selling its assets there, a country that has been hit by US trade sanctions. Rosneft announces the termination of its operations in Venezuela and the...

BSF officer posted at quarantine centre in MP found positive for COVID-19

A BSF officer, who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Madhya Pradeshs Tekanpur has tested positive for COVID-19.He attended four meetings from March 15-19 where he met other ADG and IG rank officers. His wife ...

160,000 Germans repatriated during virus pandemic

Germany has repatriated more than 160,000 of its nationals from abroad as borders close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Saturday. The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were ...

Boston Uprising's 'Mouffin' accused of sexual misconduct

Boston Uprising off-tank player Walid Mouffin Bassal was removed from Saturdays match against Toronto after several allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct. The Boston Uprising has learned of allegations against Walid Mouffin Bassal, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020