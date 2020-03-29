Boston Uprising's 'Mouffin' accused of sexual misconduct

Boston Uprising off-tank player Walid "Mouffin" Bassal was removed from Saturday's match against Toronto after several allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct. "The Boston Uprising has learned of allegations against Walid "Mouffin" Bassal," the team wrote on Twitter. "We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and as a result, Mouffin will not be competing in today's match. We will not be commenting any further while we investigate the matter."

Twitch streamer Khaleesi shared experience with Mouffin in a lengthy and detailed Twitter post at her account @KhaleesiBB. It prompted several other women to speak out against the Overwatch player. Khaleesi referenced a trip to TwitchCon in which Mouffin was accused of inappropriate conduct.

"He's drunk messaging me telling me how much he loves me, how much he wants to date me," Khaleesi wrote through a Twitter link. "I get to TwitchCon and Mouffin immediately holds up his phone showing me my picture is his background...Not even 5 minutes later, he's in my face, trying to touch and kiss me." Khaleesi said she rejected Mouffin's advances, noting that he was seeking out other women and sending explicit content over social media, including an accusation that some females were underage.

"I was notified around that time that the reason he might be going on an apology spree for any bad behavior, is because he had been doing underage girls sexually. ..." Khaleesi wrote. Khaleesi also shared screenshots of social media messages involving Mouffin.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.