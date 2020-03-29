Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infant infected with COVID-19 dies in US

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-03-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 08:14 IST
Infant infected with COVID-19 dies in US

An infant who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the first known death of a child younger than a year old infected with the virus in the United States. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Saturday the death of the infant in Chicago who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. "We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us." Illinois Governor J B Pritzker told reporters, "I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child. Upon hearing it, I admit I was immediately shaken, and it’s appropriate for any of us to grieve today." He said it is especially "sorrowful for the family of this very small child for the years stolen from this infant".

"We should grieve. We should grieve with our family of state employees. With the many people who we've already lost to this virus, young and old. We should grieve for the loss of a sense of normalcy that we left behind just a few weeks ago. It's okay, today, to grieve." The Illinois governor also said that the virus is "rarely fatal" among children. Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85 per cent of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness. IDPH reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. Newborns, babies and young children have so far seemed to be mostly unaffected by coronavirus and any symptoms in children have only been mild.

The US has the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world, more than 120,000, although its death toll of more than 2,000 is still below that of other countries including Italy, Spain and China. More than 450 US deaths occurred over the 24-hour period prior to Saturday afternoon.

The Chicago baby was among 13 new deaths in Illinois..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Cloud9 extends dominance in Week 9 at LCS

Cloud9 continued their dominance with another victory Saturday to kick off Week 9 of League of Legends North American League Championship Series LCS in Spring Split action. The final day of the regular season is Sunday.Cloud9 extended its w...

UN, US Mission donate 250,000 face masks to medical professionals in NYC

The United Nations along with the US Mission to the UN has donated 250,000 protective face masks to the medical professionals in New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took possession of the masks near the UN Headquarters on Satu...

Infant infected with COVID-19 dies in US

An infant who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the first known death of a child younger than a year old infected with the virus in the United States. The Illinois Department of Public Health IDPH reported Saturday the death of the...

Detroit auto show canceled due to coronavirus

Organizers canceled the Detroit auto show on Saturday citing the coronavirus pandemic, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency set to tap the convention center venue into a temporary field hospital. The annual North American Internatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020