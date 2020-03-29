Left Menu
Development News Edition

US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000: Johns Hopkins

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 08:59 IST
US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000: Johns Hopkins

Deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 on Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country's hardest-hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally. The surge came as President Donald Trump said he was considering a quarantine on the greater New York area to slow the disease's move from the US epicentre.

New York has reported more than 52,000 cases, and 517 of the US deaths were in New York City. "There's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine -- short-term, two weeks -- on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump said, adding that it was important to protect Florida, a favourite winter destination for people in the northeast.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo objected to the idea, which he said Trump had not discussed with him. "If you said we're geographically confining people, that would be a lockdown. Then we would be Wuhan, China, and that wouldn't make sense," Cuomo told CNN, referring to the city in central China where the virus outbreak began, which was almost totally isolated by Beijing.

Cuomo said he did not believe such an act would be legal, and added: "Why you would want to just create total pandemonium on top of a pandemic, I have no idea.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

R All India News Schedule for Sunday, March 29 Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown National Bureau PM Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast at 11 am Stories related to COVID-19, lockdown NORTH Coro...

Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis

Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group towards Riyadh and the city of Jizan, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday citing a spokesman for the...

Cricket Association of Bengal officials, affiliates contribute to combat COVID-19

The Cricket Association of Bengals CAB observers, scorers and affiliated units have pledged to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund in a bid to fight against coronavirus. As many as 66 match observers contributed Rs 2,000- eac...

275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning, an official saidHe said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020