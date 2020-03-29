Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riot breaks out at prison in northeast Thailand

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:53 IST
Riot breaks out at prison in northeast Thailand

Officials in Thailand say a riot has broken out at a prison in the northeastern province of Buriram, and smoke can be seen coming from the facility. Provincial Deputy Governor Pratchaya Ounpetchvarakorn confirmed press reports that there had been gunfire at the prison Sunday but did not elaborate.

Corrections Department Director-General Narat Sawettanan said that prison officers had to use force against the inmates after more than 100 launched a protest. He said the cause of the unrest was under investigation. Reports in Thai media said five people had been injured but there was no immediate official announcement about casualties.

The website of the newspaper Matichon said the unrest was related to fear of a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison. The Public Health Ministry previously said two prisoners at a facility it didn't specify were found to be infected with the virus and the Corrections Department on March 18 banned inmates' relatives nationwide from prison visits for 14 days. Thai prisons have a reputation for overcrowding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh police took pregnant woman to hospital amid lockdown

Andhra Pradesh police here helped a pregnant woman reach hospital for the delivery amid the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. 25-year-old woman Shaik Siddiqa, who is a resident of the Kabela area in the range of Bhav...

COVID-19: AI pilots union asks DGCA to temporarily suspend pre-flight and post-flight alcohol tests

After SpiceJet stated on Sunday that one of its pilots has tested positive for COVID-19, an Air India pilot union requested aviation regulator DGCA to temporarily suspend the breath analyzer BA test as it can lead to spreading of infection....

With 5 new patients, no. of COVID-19 cases rises to 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 31, officials said. Those who tested positive for coronavirus on...

COVID-19: Balrampur district admin in UP sends over 6,600 people for quarantine

The Balrampur district administration has started quarantining more than 6,600 people who have arrived from abroad and other states here amid the nationwide lockdown, an official said on Sunday. District Magistrate Karuna Karunesh said, To ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020