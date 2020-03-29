COVID-19 deaths in UK increase by 209 to 1,228

The number of people who have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228 on Sunday, an increase of 209, as per the latest figures. Earlier on Sunday, Cabinet Minister of the UK government, Michael Gove said that the people should be prepared for a "significant period" of lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"I can't make an accurate prediction, but everyone does have to prepare for a significant period when these measures are still in place," Gove added. Currently, the public in the UK are banned from leaving their homes except for limited reasons after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the most stringent restrictions ever witnessed in Britain since the World War II.

Police will break up public gatherings and fine people breaking the rules, Johnson said in a televised statement on Monday evening, dramatically ramping up the country's response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Johnson, who has himself tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, has written letters to 30 million households across the UK urging people to stay home, and telling the public: "We know things will get worse before they get better." (ANI)

