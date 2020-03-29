Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds at church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban

PTI | Central | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:50 IST
Hundreds at church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people flouted Louisiana's COVID-19 ban on gatherings, coming on buses and in personal vehicles to the first of three Sunday services at their church a day after New Orleans police broke up a funeral gathering of about 100 people. An estimated 500 people of all ages filed inside the mustard-yellow and beige Life Tabernacle church in Central, a city of nearly 29,000 outside Baton Rouge.

More than 3,300 Louisiana residents have been diagnosed with the disease caused by a new coronavirus, and nearly 140 of them have died. Deaths include that of the first federal prison inmate — a man with "serious preexisting conditions" who was being held in Oakdale, Lousiana, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Saturday. Assistant ministers and worshippers outside the front doors and in the parking lot at Life Tabernacle told media to leave, saying cameras would not be allowed on the property and worshippers had been told not to talk to reporters. They went inside without further comment.

Across the street, neighbors gathered in a driveway, carefully staying at least 6 feet (about two meters) apart. Paul Quinn, a resident of Central who lives near the church, says this is a health hazard.

"Other congregations are using the Internet, Skype, and other safe ways to congregate. Why can't they? What makes them so special?" said Quinn. "I wish state police would come out and do something. This is above our little local police level. The state needs to get involved. If they get out of church and go to the grocery store, it's a serious health hazard. They don't know how many people they're affecting, and they don't seem to care. That's a problem." The virus has killed seven of more than 160 people diagnosed with the disease in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to state figures released Sunday. In New Orleans, police broke up a "funeral repast" of about 100 people Saturday afternoon, issuing a warrant for a 28-year-old man who refused to shut it down and giving the bandleader a summons, a news release said. Another statement from the department said several complaints about that event were among more than 300 received in the past week about violations of a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

More than 1,300 of the COVID-19 diagnoses and 73 of the deaths have been in New Orleans, and Gov. John Bel Edwards repeated on Sunday's national news talk shows what he's been saying for days: the city's hospitals are likely to run out of ventilators by April 4 and of hospital bed space by April 10. New Orleans tourist economy has also been hit hard, with hotels, restaurants, bars, convention centers and other businesses closed, and food banks running low.

Food banks got a boost when the U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed that they could use about 4 million pounds of stockpiled federal emergency supplies. New Orleans leaders had been asking for about a week before USDA granted the waivers Friday night, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported. "We told them tens of thousands of people have been laid off in the hospitality industry, and they need food now," City Councilwoman Helena Moreno said. "Then they kind of got it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Gundogan says Liverpool deserve title if season cancelled

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would only be fair for rivals Liverpool to be awarded the English Premier League trophy if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gundogan told German broadcaster ZD...

Contractual nurses in Jhansi resume work after getting pending wages

Contractual nurses in Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district who had protested against non-payment of salary resumed duties on Sunday after their wages were givenJhansi Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Harish Chandra Arya said around 25...

Noida admin orders 28-day paid leave for those quarantined, pay for daily wagers during lockdown

Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and quarantined either at hospital or at home will be given a 28-day paid leave by their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. I...

Ex-NBA G Mayo to play in China

Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo will play in China when play resumes in that country following a stoppage for the coronavirus. The Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association announced Sunday that Mayo is in Shenyang, the team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020