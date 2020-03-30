Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,757

Iran on Monday reported 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official total number of fatalities to 2,757

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the tolls in a news conference and said 3,186 more cases had been confirmed in the past day, raising total infections to 41,495.

