Spain announces 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, total 7,340

Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340, according to health ministry figures

`It is the first decline in the number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Thursday in Spain, which has world's second most deadly outbreak after Italy. Spain recorded 838 virus deaths on Sunday.

