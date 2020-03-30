Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sierra Leone lifts ban on pregnant girls attending school

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:38 IST
Sierra Leone lifts ban on pregnant girls attending school

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, March 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sierra Leone on Monday overturned a ban on pregnant girls attending school in a victory for human rights activists who had fought against it for five years.

The West African country introduced the ban in 2015 after a rise in rape, abuse and poverty during the deadly Ebola outbreak fueled a spike in teenage pregnancies. The government held that allowing pregnant girls to attend school would tire them out, expose them to ridicule and encourage other girls to get pregnant, while critics said the ban increased stigma and set thousands back in their studies.

"The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education... hereby announces that the 'ban on pregnant girls attending school' is overturned with immediate effect," the government said in a statement. "Overturning the ban is the first step in building a radically inclusive Sierra Leone where all children are able to live and learn in safety and dignity."

After years of advocacy proved unfruitful, human rights groups filed a case against Sierra Leone with West Africa's top court in 2018. The court ruled in their favour in December, saying the ban was discriminatory and violated the right to equal education.

"It's been such a long fight," said Sierra Leonean child rights activist Chernor Bah. "We didn't need to have gone through this. I feel for those girls who were abandoned by this policy, who went through all of this and who, most of them, will never probably recover," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Education Minister David Sengeh said the state would replace the ban with two new policies focused on "radical inclusion" and "comprehensive safety" in the education system. Details were not yet announced, but the safety policy will include measures to protect girls from sexual violence in schools, said Judy Gitau, Africa coordinator of women's rights group Equality Now, which worked with the government.

"We did not anticipate that the response would be as positive as it is," she said. Several other African countries also ban pregnant girls from attending school, including Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea.

Activists urged their counterparts in other countries to keep fighting. "This victory shows the importance of collaboration between a variety of partners and not giving up," said Sabrina Mahtani, a human rights lawyer who worked to lift the ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

FunPlus Phoenix keep rolling in LPL spring season

FunPlus Phoenix pushed their winning streak to eight with a 2-0 win Monday over last-place Victory Five in Chinas League of Legends Pro League LPL spring season. FPP moved into second place while Victory Five remained winless. Also kicking ...

'Shaktimaan' set to make a comeback on Doordarshan

After Ramayan, Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as Chanakya and Shaktimaan during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus. This Sunday, mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat started airing on ...

RBI opens up specified G-secs fully for foreign investors 

In line with the Budget announcement, the Reserve Bank on Monday opened certain specified categories of government securities g-secs for non-resident investors as part of an initiative to deepen the bond market. Accordingly, a separate rout...

Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020