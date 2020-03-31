U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work

U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation workReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:04 IST
The United States is expected to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue their work at Iranian nuclear sites to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity and who included one U.S. official, said a U.S. decision could come as early as on Monday to renew waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with Iran's Atomic Energy Organization. (Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
