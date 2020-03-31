Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valorant beta to begin April 7 in North America, Europe

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 06:41 IST
Valorant beta to begin April 7 in North America, Europe

Valorant, Riot Games' upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter title, will launch a closed beta on April 7 for gamers in the United States, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Europe. Anna Donlon, the executive producer of Valorant for Riot Games, said in a statement, "Our plan was to bring the Valorant closed beta to as many players around the world as quickly as possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those plans, compromising a wider global rollout. For now, we have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready, with more regions following in the months to come.

"We want to engage with players as globally as possible as quickly as possible, and so we'll ramp up our player count as much as we can to test our infrastructure, but we won't be letting everyone playtest VALORANT until we're absolutely sure we can handle it in this newly uncertain environment." In order to participate in the closed beta, players must link their Riot and Twitch accounts, then watch for closed beta streams in their region.

Riot hopes to launch Valorant officially this summer, adding on its website, "a little unspecific, we know." Riot Games, founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill and based in Los Angeles, is best known for its League of Legends multiplayer online battle arena series.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo lockdown would have 'huge' impact on economy - Nishimura

A lockdown of major Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka to halt the spread of the coronavirus would have a huge impact on the economy, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the countrys economy minister, said on Tuesday.Nishimura also said Japan was not a ...

China March factory activity unexpectedly expands, but outlook still grim

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand...

Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants -Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidelines on Monday to airlines and airport contractors as it prepares to quickly hand out 32 billion in cash assistance.Airlines and contractors must must identify financial instruments that would provi...

World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt

The coronavirus pandemics economic fallout could cause Chinas growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warnedThe pandemic is causing an unprecedented global shock,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020