Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSCReuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 05:37 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 has struck the Southern Idaho region in the United States, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States