Argentina to continue talks with creditors after missing deadline - economy minister

Argentina will will continue talks this week and next with creditors over restructuring its $83 billion in foreign debt, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said at a press conference on Tuesday, after missing the March 31 deadline it had set previously.

The South American country is racing to revamp its foreign currency debt and avoid a default that would put its access to global markets at risk just as the coronavirus outbreak is sweeping through the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.