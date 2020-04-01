Left Menu
'This is wonderful': says Ivanka Trump on Prime Minister Modi's video on yoga

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:14 IST
Ivanka Trump, who is a senior advisor to her father and the US President Donald Trump, described as "wonderful" the video of a yoga asan tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday shared the video and said the yoga asan helped relieve stress.

"Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi," he tweeted. "This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramod! #TogetherApart," Ivanka said on Tuesday as she retweeted Modi's post.

Ivanka accompanied her father and US President Donald Trump during his maiden visit to India in February. Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration. Yoga has been spreading fast in the US for the last several years, but its pace accelerated after the declaration of International Yoga Day by the United Nations in 2015 and Prime Minister Modi taking a proactive step in its awareness.

According to some estimate, some 36 million Americans practise yoga. "Yoga helps to harmonise the mind and body. Even in our separateness, PM @narendramodi guides on being together, being aware through yoga. @IvankaTrump #TogetherApart," India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a tweet.

In the wake of current coronavirus crisis, wherein more than 250 million Americans are forced to stay home, yoga is increasingly being used by the people. The Indian Embassy in the US, on Monday started a daily online yoga class. The emphasis of these classes are on using the yoga postures and breathing exercises to strengthen immune system, the embassy said in a tweet. The classes are streamed through the embassy's Facebook page.

Congressman Tim Ryan on Tuesday said that for a long time, practising yoga and mindfulness have helped him take care of his mental health. "In uncertain times like these, looking after ourselves and our loved ones is especially important," he said.

Responding to a question during Mann ki Baat on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, Modi had said he would post the videos. "But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner... some yoga asanas have greatly benefited me. It's possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown," he said.

A nationwide 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from infecting the deadly virus. The death toll from the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic has risen to 41,654 and over 850,580 people have been infected by the deadly virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 went up to 32 and the number of cases rose 1,251 by Monday 9.30 pm, up from 1,024 cases and 27 deaths on Sunday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry..

