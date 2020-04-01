Left Menu
Development News Edition

China lockdown may have blocked 700,000 virus cases: researchers

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:25 IST
China lockdown may have blocked 700,000 virus cases: researchers

China's decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global COVID-19 pandemic, may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said Tuesday. Drastic Chinese control measures in the first 50 days of the epidemic bought other cities across the country valuable time to prepare and install their own restrictions, according to the paper by researchers in China, the United States and the UK, published in the journal Science.

By day 50 of the epidemic -- February 19 -- there were 30,000 confirmed cases in China, said Oxford fellow Christopher Dye, one of the paper's authors. "Our analysis suggests that without the Wuhan travel ban and the national emergency response there would have been more than 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of Wuhan by that date," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

"China's control measures appear to have worked by successfully breaking the chain of transmission -- preventing contact between infectious and susceptible people." The researchers used a combination of case reports, public health information and mobile phone location tracking to investigate the spread of the virus. The phone tracking provided a "fascinating" new stream of data, said another of the report's authors, Penn State biology professor Ottar Bjornstad.

The time period they studied encompassed China's biggest holiday, the Lunar New Year. The researchers "were able to compare patterns of travel into and out of Wuhan during the outbreak with cell phone data from two previous spring festivals," Bjornstad said.

"The analysis revealed an extraordinary reduction in movement following the travel ban of January 23, 2020. Based on this data, we could also calculate the likely reduction in Wuhan-associated cases in other cities across China." The Wuhan shutdown delayed the arrival of the virus in other cities, their model showed, giving them time to prepare by banning public gatherings and closing entertainment venues, among other measures. Nearly half of humanity has now been told to stay home to curb the spread of the virus, and lockdowns are rapidly becoming normalized.

But when Beijing first shut down Wuhan more than two months ago, the decision was seen as a dramatic escalation in the fight against infection. With the restrictions in the city slowly being lifted and life inching closer to normal, the question for China -- and other countries around the globe -- is what will happen once movement resumes.

"We are acutely aware that resident or imported infections could lead to a resurgence of transmission," said another of the report's authors, Huaiyu Tian, an associate professor of epidemiology at Beijing Normal University..

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry

Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, a senior official said. Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the two had returned from D...

ISIS might target police during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police

Delhi Police official said that ISIS terrorists are likely to target police personnel deployed during COVID-19 duty in the national capital. Police personnel deployed at various pickets, barricades in Delhi in connection with maintaining of...

20 new COVID-19 cases in MP; tally jumps to 86

Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86, a health official said. Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Indore and one from the neighbou...

The Pleiades embrace Venus

Every eight years, the brightest planet and the best-known open cluster come together -- sometimes theyre a bit farther apart, sometimes theyre closer together. This year is a good one for viewers in North America Venus will pass a mere 14 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020