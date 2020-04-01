US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins

US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns HopkinsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:02 IST
The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
The number of deaths was 4,076 -- more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
