US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins

The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

The number of deaths was 4,076 -- more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.