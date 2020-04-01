Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Americans, pandemic takes the fun out of April Fools' this year

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:31 IST
For Americans, pandemic takes the fun out of April Fools' this year

With life in most of the United States grinding to a halt and the economy set to tip into a recession or worse, Americans appear to have no appetite for April Fools' Day this year.

By tradition, pranksters stretch the limits of believability on April 1, creating fictitious news stories or products, often on social media, in the hopes of tricking the gullible and generating laughs. But this year, many social media users are calling for would-be hoaxers to skip the jokes, no matter how good-natured.

"I am 110% on board with having a moratorium on April Fool's Day this year," wrote Twitter user Mike Draco of San Francisco. "Read the room." Twitter on Tuesday was flooded with tweets calling for others to set aside pranks as the world grapples with the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Just FYI, April Fool's Day is cancelled! We've experienced enough trauma already," wrote D'Errah Scott of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Others feared that the deadly viral pandemic could become fodder for ill-advised attempts at humor.

"Pro tip for someone thinking about making a Coronavirus joke on April Fool's: Do not do it," tweeted Andrew Streeter of San Antonio, Texas. Even Google, a devoted April 1 corporate jokester for more than a decade, has pledged to skip this year's gag, in part to live up to its vow to provide accurate information about COVID-19 as the illness tightens its fatal grip on the country.

Google told its employees it would hold off on the fun until 2021, according to an internal memo to company managers first reported by Business Insider. "Make sure your teams pause on any jokes they may have planned - internally or externally," the memo was quoted as saying.

"Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let's save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one," the memo said, according to the report. Mental health professionals agree that humor is essential for maintaining perspective and hope during a crisis, but they suggest a kinder, gentler form of wit than the typical April 1 hoax.

"Do the opposite on April Fools' Day and be good to each other and calming rather than goofing on each other," said psychologist Randy Kamen, who treats patients in New York and in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. "We are fragile right now. To be giving each other misinformation and 'I was just kidding,' we already don't know what to believe. It's like every day is April Fools' Day, so why add to the out-of-control situation?" she said.

Ross Polly, a software developer from Waukee, Iowa, said he would refrain from his usual April Fools' Day activities, which typically involve interacting with online "joke" news posts, as well as in-person pranks. "Who are you going to prank? The people you're going to be stuck in social isolation with the next few weeks or months? Not a time to make enemies," Polly told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court directs Media to maintain strong sense of responsibility

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Media, including print, electronic and social media, to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated.The apex court has no...

13 more test positive for coronavirus in Jaipur; total 106 cases in Rajasthan

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area of Jaipurs walled city on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Rajasthan to 106, an official said. Jaipur has now become a major hotspot in the the country with 34...

Covid-19 pandemic affecting business in India, Europe: Tata Steel

Steel major Tata Steel on Wednesday said the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its business and operations in India and Europe. As the novel coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the world, Tata Steel will be reducing oper...

Coronavirus: 94 inmates released from Meghalaya jail to decongest prison

A total of 94 prisoners were released from the Shillong District Jail in Meghalaya as per the Supreme Court order to decongest prisons to check the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. The decision was taken by a high-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020