Afghan govt holds talks with Taliban in Kabul on prisoner swap: officials

Afghan government representatives have met with the Taliban in Kabul for the first time to discuss a prisoner swap aimed at jump-starting a floundering peace process, officials said on Wednesday

"The two sides held face-to-face negotiations about the release of Afghan National Defense and Security Force personnel as well as Taliban prisoners," Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council said on Twitter

The two sides met Tuesday after Taliban delegates arrived in the Afghan capital.

