Lightning strike leaves 20 dead in Congolese capital

Lightning strike leaves 20 dead in Congolese capitalPTI | Brazzaville | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:43 IST
Twenty people were killed on Wednesday when a lightning strike damaged a high-voltage power line in a suburb of the Congolese capital Brazzaville, the local mayor and witnesses said
The mayor of Kintele, Stella Mensah Sassou Nguesso, told state radio that seven bodies had been sent to a nearby morgue and another 13 to a mortuary in the capital
An eyewitness said lightning "cut through two high-voltage cables," electrocuting people on the ground.
