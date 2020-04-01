Lightning strike leaves 20 dead in Congolese capital

Twenty people were killed on Wednesday when a lightning strike damaged a high-voltage power line in a suburb of the Congolese capital Brazzaville, the local mayor and witnesses said

The mayor of Kintele, Stella Mensah Sassou Nguesso, told state radio that seven bodies had been sent to a nearby morgue and another 13 to a mortuary in the capital

An eyewitness said lightning "cut through two high-voltage cables," electrocuting people on the ground.

