BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 9,017 on April 1, from 7,708 on March 31; 105 deaths, up from 89

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:07 IST
April 1 (Reuters) -

* CANADA CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 9,017 ON APRIL 1, FROM 7,708 ON MARCH 31; 105 DEATHS, UP FROM 89 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

