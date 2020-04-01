Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surveys: Manufacturing contracts last month in US, world

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:56 IST
Surveys: Manufacturing contracts last month in US, world

Manufacturing contracted in the United States and around the world last month, dragged down by economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday that its U.S. manufacturing index fell to 49.1 in March after registering 50.1 in February.

Any reading below 50 signals a contraction. The index had signaled growth in January and February. Also Wednesday J.P. Morgan reported that global manufacturing shrank in March. Its worldwide manufacturing index registered 47.6 in March.

That was a slight improvement on February's 47.1 — but only because Chinese factories began ramping back up last month after being locked down in February to counter COVID-19. Excluding China, J.P. Morgan found, global manufacturing dropped to the lowest level last month since May 2009 at the depths of the Great Recession. Economists had expected a bigger drop in the U.S. index. Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM manufacturing index committee, said that “things got worse'' as March dragged on and predicted that the index will signal more weakness in April.

New orders and factory employment fell last month to the lowest level since 2009. Production and export orders also fell. The COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantines, travel restrictions and business closings imposed to combat it have hammered global manufacturers, disrupting their access to supplies and crushing demand for their products.

But the impact of the outbreak is falling even harder on service businesses such as restaurants and hotels. “Manufacturing is not, for the most part, in the very front line of the virus hit, but nonetheless large swathes of the sector are vulnerable as consumers cut back on spending on goods, especially big-ticket items like cars and trucks," Ian Shephardson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a research report, adding that “while this headline ISM reading is a pleasant-looking surprise, don't be fooled.'' Ten of 18 U.S. industries surveyed reported growth in March, but six contracted, led by energy companies, coal producers and textile mills.

Already weakened by President Donald Trump's trade war with China, manufacturers around the world are reeling from COVID-19 and its economic impact. J.P. Morgan reported that its manufacturing index for the 19 European countries that share the euro currency dropped last month to the lowest level in nearly eight years. Confidence among eurozone manufacturers fell to a record low. Manufacturing in the Philippines dropped to the lowest level on record as authorities locked down Luzon, the country's biggest and most populous island, to combat COVID-19. J.P. Morgan also reported that Italy, the Czech Republic and Vietnam registered especially deep manufacturing contractions last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bengal death toll now 7; 71 Nizamuddin attendees quarantined

Three more COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the death count in the state to seven, while the state government traced 71 people, including foreigners, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Niza...

Demand to close Mohali private hospital unjustified: SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner

The demand for shutting down a private hospital in Mohali for having admitted a COVID-19 positive patient is unjustified and cannot be sustained, said Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar, on Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner info...

5 identified in Chandigarh who attended Tablighi event in Delhi

Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin Markaz last month. Five persons have been identified in the area of Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh who recently attended Tab...

Hero MotoCorp sales down 42 per cent in March

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March. The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020