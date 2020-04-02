Pak court commutes death sentence of prime accused in US journalist Daniel Pearl murder case

Pak court commutes death sentence of prime accused in US journalist Daniel Pearl murder casePTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:21 IST
A Pakistan court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of the prime accused in the 2002 murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl to seven years in jail, according to media reports. The Sindh High Court overturned the verdict earlier given by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to UK-born Ahmed Omar Sheikh, the prime accused, The Express Tribune reported.
The other three convicts, who were earlier given life sentences, were also acquitted by the court, the Dawn reported. A high court division bench led by Justice K K Agha had reserved its ruling on March 6 after after five days of consecutive hearings.
