Turkish minister expects flights back to normal by end of June

Turkish minister expects flights back to normal by end of JuneReuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:22 IST
Turkey's tourism minister said on Thursday he expects flights to return to normal by the end of June, after airlines canceled most flights to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told broadcaster CNN Turk that air traffic from Asia would likely be opened first, followed by Russia, then the Balkans and Europe. Domestic flights would also restart, he said.
Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of its flights from April 17 to May 1, while limited domestic flights continue. Pegasus Airlines has stopped all flights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- CNN Turk
- Turkish Airlines
- Asia
- Europe
- Russia
- Pegasus Airlines
ALSO READ
POLL-Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact -Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
Asian markets tumble as early stimulus rally fizzles
Soccer-Asian Football Confederation suspends play in AFC Cup competition
Asian Development Bank announces USD 6.5 bn initial package for developing countries in Asia-Pacific region to fight coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus surges across SE Asia as Malaysia warns of 'tsunami' of cases