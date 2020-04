BRIEF-Austrian Airlines: Forseeable We'll Need Measures Beyond Short-Time Work

April 2 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES SPOKESMAN TO REUTERS - IT'S FORSEEABLE THAT WE WILL NEED TO TAKE MEASURES BEYOND SHORT-TIME WORK

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES SPOKESMAN SAYS SCALE OF THOSE MEASURES DEPENDS ON HOW LONG THE CRISIS LASTS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.