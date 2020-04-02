Mexico crude output nearly 1.8 mln bpd, president says

Mexico crude output nearly 1.8 mln bpd, president saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:19 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that crude oil production in Mexico is now close to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.
