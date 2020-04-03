Mild quake in west Nepal

Mild quake in west NepalPTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-04-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 00:55 IST
A mild earthquake measuring 4 hit western Nepal on Thursday night
The earthquake, centred in Bajhang district, was felt at 8.45 pm, according to the National Seismological Centre. No loss of life or property damage was reported.
