Tesla misses estimates for quarterly deliveries

Tesla Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries, due to the production disruptions and shutdowns caused worldwide by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company delivered 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter, below estimates of 93,399 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

