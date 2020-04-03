Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shanghai stocks finish week lower as global coronavirus cases surpass one million

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:00 IST
Shanghai stocks finish week lower as global coronavirus cases surpass one million
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shanghai shares eased on Friday to conclude the week lower, as risk-averse sentiment strengthened on continued spread of the coronavirus with infections surpassing one million globally. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.6% at 2,763.99.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.57%, with its financial sector sub-index falling 0.9%, the consumer staples sector up 0.52%, the real estate index down 0.18% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.05%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.47% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.536%.

** For the week, SSEC shed 0.3%, while CSI300 gained 0.1%. ** Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

** The Latest survey of China's economy also pointed to more signs of damage from the pandemic. ** China's services sector struggled to get back on its feet in March after a brutal month of unprecedented shop closures and public lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a private survey showed on Friday.

** "There are signs of lasting damage to domestic demand, and on top of that the external shock resulting from widespread lockdown in other major economies is arriving fast and furious," analysts from Societe Generale said in a note on Thursday, noting Beijing's stimulus policy response has been "incremental". ** Expectations are running high Beijing would roll out more stimulus to combat the virus damage.

** China has ample policy tools to support the virus-hit economy, but it will tread warily in cutting the benchmark deposit rate due to elevated inflation and the potential impact on ordinary savers, Liu Guoqiang, a vice central bank governor, said on Friday. ** The top official in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China, warned residents to strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out as Beijing preaches vigilance to avoid a resurgence of infections.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.64%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.01%. ** At 0712 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0894 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.0821.

** As of 0713 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.65% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong criticises Modi's video message, Tharoor says 'curated by India's photo-op PM'

The Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his video message, with senior party leader Shashi Tharoor saying there was no vision of the future in the address which was just a feel-good moment curated by Indias photo...

British supermarket Sainsbury's to remove most customer purchasing limits

British supermarket group Sainsburys said on Friday it would start to remove the customer purchasing limits it imposed to prevent coronavirus stockpiling as customers start to buy just what they need.As the stock continues to build, we have...

Boatman ferries essential commodities to families stranded on Kerala island amid lockdown

In the Kerala backwaters in Kuttanad, a 50-year-old boatman is ferrying essential commodities including rice and grains, to around 60 families on an island here, who have been left with no mode of transportation after the coronavirus lockdo...

'No idea' if PM Johnson will end isolation on Friday, health minister says

Britains health minister said on Friday he had no idea if Prime Minister Boris Johnsons week-long isolation after testing positive for coronavirus would end on Friday. I dont know about his own personal medical condition. What I do know is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020