Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak authorities issue order to prevent release of Daniel Pearl's killers

Pakistani authorities on Friday issued an emergency order to prevent the release of four men convicted of murdering US journalist, Daniel Pearl.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:21 IST
Pak authorities issue order to prevent release of Daniel Pearl's killers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani authorities on Friday issued an emergency order to prevent the release of four men convicted of murdering US journalist, Daniel Pearl. According to Geo TV, the order was issued by the Sindh government under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The notification said that the release of Omer Saeed Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Mohammad Adil could jeopardise the law and order situation in the province.

The order comes a day after the Sindh High Court overturned the death penalty of prime suspect Omer Saeed Sheikh and acquitted his three accomplices in the case. The court verdict was widely criticised and several organisations asked Sindh's HC to reconsider. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed shock over the high court verdict and it should be challenged at a higher forum.

The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute urged Pakistani courts to reconsider a ruling that would lessen the sentence of a man convicted of masterminding the 2002 murder of the Wall Street Journal reporter. The US House Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs also expressed its "deep concerns" over Pakistan court's decision.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about religious extremists in Karachi. A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month later. Omar Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by an anti-terror court.

In January 2011, a report released by the Pearl Project at Georgetown University following an investigation into his death made chilling revelations, claiming that the wrong men were convicted for Pearl's murder. The investigation, led by Pearl's friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani and a Georgetown University professor, claimed the reporter was murdered by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of September 11, 2001, attacks, not Omar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Orders for over 10 cr anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine tablets placed by Centre

The Centre has placed orders with several pharmaceutical companies to procure over 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets, which the ICMR has recommended to be used as a preventive medication for COVID-19 healthcare workers, an official said ...

Tribal Ministry asks States to prevent distress sale of non-timber forest produce

Amid concerns caused by the coronavirus, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India TRIFED has written to the States that unscrupulous market forces may try to exploit the tribal gatherers by pushing them to distress s...

No relation between lighting candles, fighting against COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that turning off lights and burning candles has no relation with the fight against coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message ...

State BJP chief courts controversy for travelling during lockdown

BJP state president K Surendran Friday courted controversy for arriving here by car from Kozhikode during the lockdown, drawing flak from the opposition Congress, which demanded that the DGP come clear on it as the leader claimed he had got...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020