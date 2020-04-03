Nepal's human rights watchdog urges govt to ease plight of migrant workers stuck along India border

Nepal's human rights commission on Friday expressed serious concern over the condition of hundreds of Nepalis, mostly migrant workers, stranded along the country's border with India due to the lockdown over coronavirus. The workers, mostly from Western Nepal, were employed in various sectors across India and were trying to return home. As the government imposed nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, they have been left stranded along the border.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, said it was the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens and respect their human rights amidst the lockdown, which most of the countries have put in place. "The NHRC urges the government to create a conducive environment enabling them to return home after health check-ups, in accordance with the prescribed standard on humanitarian grounds, as the Nepalis were compelled to leave India due to the problems of unemployment, food scarcity and lack of shelter," reads the statement.

Many migrant Nepali workers have managed to cross the border to return home through secret routes..

